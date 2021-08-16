Crane Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CRANE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 86 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 91 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 94 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
