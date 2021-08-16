4-Day Weather Forecast For Eureka

EUREKA, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Smoke during the day; while patchy smoke then chance of rain showers overnight High 89 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Patchy Smoke High 68 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 73 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 77 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



