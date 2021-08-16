4-Day Weather Forecast For Eureka
EUREKA, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Smoke during the day; while patchy smoke then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 89 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Patchy Smoke
- High 68 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
