Monday rain in Franklinville: Ideas to make the most of it

(FRANKLINVILLE, NY) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Franklinville Monday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Franklinville:

Monday, August 16 Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then areas of fog overnight High 74 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Areas of fog then patchy fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 77 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 80 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 81 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.