4-Day Weather Forecast For Wyalusing
WYALUSING, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 79 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 79 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 78 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 81 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
