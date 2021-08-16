Daily Weather Forecast For Hobart
HOBART, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 69 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Tuesday, August 17
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 91 °F, low 69 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 90 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 90 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
