Afton Weather Forecast
AFTON, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Areas Of Smoke
- High 88 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Areas of smoke during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 48 °F
- 6 to 13 mph wind
Wednesday, August 18
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 66 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Thursday, August 19
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 63 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
