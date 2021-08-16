Afton Weather Forecast

AFTON, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Areas Of Smoke High 88 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Areas of smoke during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 86 °F, low 48 °F 6 to 13 mph wind



Wednesday, August 18 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 66 °F, low 40 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Thursday, August 19 Chance of Rain Showers High 63 °F, low 38 °F Light wind



