Weather Forecast For West. Wendover
WEST. WENDOVER, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Haze
- High 100 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Haze
- High 101 °F, low 63 °F
- Windy: 15 to 21 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Haze then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0