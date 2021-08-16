Weather Forecast For West. Wendover

WEST. WENDOVER, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Haze High 100 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 3 to 10 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Haze High 101 °F, low 63 °F Windy: 15 to 21 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Haze then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight High 80 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 79 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.