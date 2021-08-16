4-Day Weather Forecast For Glasgow

GLASGOW, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Areas Of Smoke High 99 °F, low 65 °F Windy: 29 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Areas of smoke during the day; while haze overnight High 94 °F, low 54 °F Windy: 32 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 69 °F, low 51 °F Windy: 23 mph



Thursday, August 19 Chance of Rain Showers High 69 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



