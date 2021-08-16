4-Day Weather Forecast For Glasgow
GLASGOW, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Areas Of Smoke
- High 99 °F, low 65 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Areas of smoke during the day; while haze overnight
- High 94 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 32 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 69 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Thursday, August 19
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 69 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
