Daily Weather Forecast For Kaunakakai
KAUNAKAKAI, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Mostly sunny then scattered rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Mostly sunny then scattered rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 72 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Thursday, August 19
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 73 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
