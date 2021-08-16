Burns Weather Forecast
BURNS, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight
- High 94 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Areas of smoke during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
