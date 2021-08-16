Burns Weather Forecast

BURNS, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight High 94 °F, low 54 °F Windy: 23 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Areas of smoke during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 75 °F, low 44 °F Windy: 25 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 75 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 82 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.