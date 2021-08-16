Blanding Daily Weather Forecast
BLANDING, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while areas of smoke then mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
