Fort Kent Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
FORT KENT, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Thursday, August 19
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 86 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
