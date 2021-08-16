Oroville Daily Weather Forecast
OROVILLE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Haze
- High 87 °F, low 61 °F
- Windy: 32 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while haze then areas of smoke overnight
- High 74 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Areas Of Smoke
- High 85 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Areas Of Smoke
- High 85 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0