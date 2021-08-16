Cut Bank Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CUT BANK, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Areas of smoke during the day; while haze overnight
- High 86 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 32 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Light rain likely during the day; while rain overnight
- High 57 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of light rain during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 57 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Thursday, August 19
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 68 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
