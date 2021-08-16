Camden Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CAMDEN, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 86 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 87 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 91 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, August 19
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 90 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
