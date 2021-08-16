Cancel
Eutawville, SC

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

Eutawville News Watch
Eutawville News Watch
 5 days ago

(EUTAWVILLE, SC) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Eutawville Monday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Eutawville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aEJq1_0bSxYZg000

  • Monday, August 16

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 87 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Tuesday, August 17

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 90 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Eutawville News Watch

Eutawville News Watch

Eutawville, SC
ABOUT

With Eutawville News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

