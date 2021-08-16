Broken Bow Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
BROKEN BOW, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 63 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 65 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 87 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
