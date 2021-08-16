Eagar Daily Weather Forecast

EAGAR, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Showers And Thunderstorms High 79 °F, low 55 °F Windy: 16 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 77 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 73 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Thursday, August 19 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 74 °F, low 53 °F Windy: 16 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.