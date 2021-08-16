Eagar Daily Weather Forecast
EAGAR, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 79 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 16 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 77 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 73 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Thursday, August 19
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 16 mph
