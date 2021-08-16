Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(STEVENSON, AL) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Stevenson Monday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Stevenson:

Monday, August 16 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 87 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 81 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 87 °F, low 70 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 85 °F, low 70 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.