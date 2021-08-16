Butler Daily Weather Forecast
BUTLER, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 81 °F, low 71 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 84 °F, low 72 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 89 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 90 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
