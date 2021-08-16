Telluride Daily Weather Forecast

TELLURIDE, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Areas of smoke during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 71 °F, low 52 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Tuesday, August 17 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 74 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Showers And Thunderstorms High 70 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 65 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



