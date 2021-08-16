Telluride Daily Weather Forecast
TELLURIDE, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Areas of smoke during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 52 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Tuesday, August 17
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 70 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 65 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
