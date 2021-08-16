Lakeview Daily Weather Forecast
LAKEVIEW, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Smoke
- High 93 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Patchy smoke then haze during the day; while patchy smoke overnight
- High 79 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Patchy Smoke
- High 75 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
