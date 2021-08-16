Marlette Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

MARLETTE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy fog overnight High 77 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 1 to 7 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 79 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 82 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 82 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



