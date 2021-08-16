Cancel
Hebbronville, TX

Cloudy forecast for Hebbronville — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Hebbronville Bulletin
Hebbronville Bulletin
 5 days ago

(HEBBRONVILLE, TX.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Monday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hebbronville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2puu44_0bSxXjWB00

  • Monday, August 16

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 74 °F
    • 5 to 13 mph wind

  • Tuesday, August 17

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 76 °F
    • 6 to 14 mph wind

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 77 °F
    • 7 to 16 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 76 °F
    • 6 to 15 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

