Marco Rose believes that Erling Haaland could stay at Borussia Dortmund beyond the end of the current season, despite rumours linking him with a move away from the club. Speculation about Erling Haaland’s future continues to dominate the headlines. While the striker is staying on with Borussia Dortmund this season, multiple top clubs are already said to be queuing up to make a move for him next summer. But Marco Rose believes that Haaland could yet stay with the Black and Yellows beyond the end of the current season.