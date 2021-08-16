Alderson Weather Forecast
ALDERSON, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Chance of rain showers then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 80 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 79 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 81 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 84 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
