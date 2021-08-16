Sensorio adds special night Labor Day Weekend
Added date gives visitors and extra day to experience the normally sold-out exhibit. –Visitors to Paso Robles will have an additional opportunity to experience Bruce Munro: Light at Sensorio with a special added Monday evening for Labor Day’s long weekend. Normally sold-out weeks in advance, this added evening offers a new opportunity to experience the exhibit featuring internationally acclaimed light artist Bruce Munro’s 15-acre Field of Light and recently added Light Towers.pasoroblesdailynews.com
Comments / 0