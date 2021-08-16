Cancel
Colleges

Mary Parker is UF’s new vice president for enrollment management and associate provost

Independent Florida Alligator
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUF’s new vice president for enrollment management and associate provost is Mary Parker, a former vice president of enrollment management at Kent State University. With over two decades of experience in enrollment services and higher education, Parker said she is ready to start at UF in her new position by building relationships with the university’s community.

www.alligator.org

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Enrollment Management#University President#Kent State University#The University Of Utah#Uf#The Alligator
