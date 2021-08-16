Weather Forecast For Battle Mountain
BATTLE MOUNTAIN, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Haze
- High 103 °F, low 60 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Tuesday, August 17
Haze
- High 97 °F, low 51 °F
- 10 to 25 mph wind
Wednesday, August 18
Haze then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
