Weather Forecast For Grangeville
GRANGEVILLE, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Smoke during the day; while patchy smoke overnight
- High 89 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 70 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 63 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 74 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0