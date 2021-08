BOSTON (CBS) — Henri maintained its strength as a category 1 hurricane for much of Saturday afternoon and throughout Saturday night. Previously, Henri had sustained winds of 70 mph. Tropical storm winds are considered between 39-73 mph. At 11 a.m. Saturday, Henri was found to have sustained winds of 75 mph, only a 5 mph increase, but just enough to call it hurricane-force (74mph or greater). (WBZ-TV Graphic) Henri will likely remain a category 1 hurricane through Sunday morning. There really isn’t any room left for the storm to intensify after leaving the northern tongue of the Gulf Stream, so as Henri’s forward...