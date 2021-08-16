Aspirus Medical Monday: New Geriatric Behavioral Health program in Ironwood

IRONWOOD, Mich. (WJMN) – Aspirus Health is introducing a new Geriatric Behavioral Health Program at Aspirus Ironwood Hospital. “We’re very excited about this program, actually,” said Dr. Jason Bombard, a psychiatrist at Aspirus Ironwood. “It’s one of the only programs of this kind in the area. It’s an intensive outpatient program where clients will be coming in for the whole day, four days a week. They’ll be getting intensive therapy, med management if necessary also. But it’s also a good chance to talk with people and get to be around other people, too. And break up some of that social isolation that has been going on, while working through some of the mental health issues that they’re experiencing.”