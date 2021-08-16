Fantasy Football: The Late-Round Podcast, Players to Avoid

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles. ECR: RB19. You could look at Weeks 14-17 from the 2020 season as a reason why Miles Sanders could be a value in 2021. From Weeks 14-17, Jalen Hurts was the starting quarterback of the Philadelphia Eagles and Sanders averaged 17.8 points per game in half-PPR formats (ninth-best among RBs in that timespan). While he’s shown flashes in his first two years with the Eagles, Sanders was far from reliable as a receiver in 2020. Sanders concluded last season with a 53.8% catch rate, which was the worst mark among running backs and tied for the 15th-worst mark in the entire NFL. With Hurts as the starter in 2021, Sanders may see his rushing workload take a hit as Hurts could look to run often with a lackluster receiving corps at his disposal. Not to mention, the Eagles added Kenneth Gainwell in the 2021 NFL Draft and they signed Kerryon Johnson in free agency. Neither Gainwell or Johnson figure to have a clear-cut role to begin the season, but if Sanders falters, then he could see his touches spread out to the other running backs on the roster. Even though I like Hurts as a leader on the field, I would feel a lot better about Sanders if Philadelphia made an upgrade at the quarterback position. But with me not feeling confident in Hurts and the offense of the Eagles, there aren’t many instances where I’m going to be targeting Sanders in fantasy football.