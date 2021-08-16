Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Fantasy Football: The Late-Round Podcast, Players to Avoid

By Brandon Gdula
numberfire.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week, JJ talked through some of his favorite targets in fantasy football drafts this year. On Episode 534, he digs into a handful of higher-ranked players that he's generally avoiding. Some of the names discussed on the show may surprise you. Available on Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Stitcher, Spotify, and...

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Terrell Owens News

Terrell Owens hasn’t played for an NFL team since 2012, but the Hall of Famer still believes he has what it takes to compete at the professional level. During an appearance on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football, Owens had a message for anyone who thinks his playing days are long gone.
NFLPopculture

Tom Brady's Son Lands New Job With Buccaneers

Tom Brady's son is the newest member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Tuesday, the 44-year-old quarterback went to his Instagram story to announce that his 13-year-old son Jack has signed on to be the Buccaneers ball boy. Jack is Brady's oldest child who he shares with Bridget Moynahan. "Buccaneers...
NFLletsbeardown.com

#BREAKING Justin Fields Is Injured.

Not the news anybody wanted to hear on Wednesday. After announcing that tackle Teven Jenkins would undergo back surgery, Chicago Bears' head coach Matt Nagy added that Justin Fields is injured. The quarterback is dealing with a groin injury and means he's going to be held back at practice today.
NFLPosted by
Yardbarker

Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer: 'I love' Gardner Minshew

Just about everybody with eyes believes Jacksonville Jaguars rookie and first-overall draft pick Trevor Lawrence will start over Gardner Minshew even though head coach Urban Meyer has suggested he's hosting a legitimate quarterback competition this summer. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Meyer had high praise for Minshew...
NFLNBC Sports

DeVonta Smith will participate in team drills on Tuesday

Devonta Smith is taking another step in his return from a knee sprain. After Smith participated in individual drills on Monday, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said the rookie receiver would take part in team drills on Tuesday. Philadelphia is conducting its second joint practice with New England. Smith has...
NFLDaily News Of Newburyport

Is This Just Fantasy?: A quick preview for the upcoming fantasy football season

This is a shot in the dark, but here it goes. Back when I worked at The Eagle-Tribune, my editors were gracious enough to let me write a weekly fantasy football column during the regular season. I half-jokingly called it ‘Is This Just Fantasy,’ based on the second line of a famous song by the band ‘Queen’ that I’m sure you’ve never heard of.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Top 15 Fantasy Football Wide Receivers In 2021, Ranked

Like last year’s Stefon Diggs and Justin Jefferson, it’s impossible to predict which wide receivers will break out to join the ranks of the elite. But, taking looks into previous seasons’ underlying metrics, tracking personnel and coaching changes, and much more can help us to spot those breakouts ready to happen.
NFLCBS Sports

2021 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: A round-by-round walkthrough of a 12-team, 0.5-PPR league I drafted draft

There's a key difference between doing a mock draft and doing a draft that counts, and that's that … well, the real drafts count. Sometimes, we're trying different builds out in mock drafts, or seeing how we feel about reaching for a player above where we draft him. Practice makes perfect, as they say, and mock drafts are our way of practicing for the real drafts with low stakes.
NFLbleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Miles Sanders makes list of fantasy football running backs to avoid

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles. ECR: RB19. You could look at Weeks 14-17 from the 2020 season as a reason why Miles Sanders could be a value in 2021. From Weeks 14-17, Jalen Hurts was the starting quarterback of the Philadelphia Eagles and Sanders averaged 17.8 points per game in half-PPR formats (ninth-best among RBs in that timespan). While he’s shown flashes in his first two years with the Eagles, Sanders was far from reliable as a receiver in 2020. Sanders concluded last season with a 53.8% catch rate, which was the worst mark among running backs and tied for the 15th-worst mark in the entire NFL. With Hurts as the starter in 2021, Sanders may see his rushing workload take a hit as Hurts could look to run often with a lackluster receiving corps at his disposal. Not to mention, the Eagles added Kenneth Gainwell in the 2021 NFL Draft and they signed Kerryon Johnson in free agency. Neither Gainwell or Johnson figure to have a clear-cut role to begin the season, but if Sanders falters, then he could see his touches spread out to the other running backs on the roster. Even though I like Hurts as a leader on the field, I would feel a lot better about Sanders if Philadelphia made an upgrade at the quarterback position. But with me not feeling confident in Hurts and the offense of the Eagles, there aren’t many instances where I’m going to be targeting Sanders in fantasy football.
NFLBleacher Report

Fantasy Football 2021: 5 Players Generating Buzz Entering Preseason Week 1

As the 2021 NFL season gets closer, the hype is building for some players who have been standouts in training camp. That buzz will only get louder if these players start to perform well during preseason games. Some of these camp showings were expected, but others are from players who...
NFLpff.com

5 breakout wide receivers you need in every 2021 fantasy football draft

Earlier this week, I identified a handful of mid-round running backs with league-winning upside that I’m looking to take in every draft. In this article, I turn to wide receivers. The most profitable breakouts at the receiver position have been those entering their second season, so I went through every viable second-year breakout for 2021 and looked at their closest comps and ADPs.
NFLCBS Sports

Fantasy Football Rankings 2021: Sleepers, breakouts, busts from proven model that nailed Allen's huge year

A handful of 2021 Fantasy football rookies at quarterback put on a show in their preseason debuts. Bears quarterback Justin Fields completed 14-of-20 passes for 142 yards and a touchdown and had 33 rushing yards and another score against Miami. 49ers rookie Trey Lance connected on a deep pass down to Trent Sherfield, who took it to the house for an 80-yard score. These rookie quarterbacks will try to build off their successful showings, but where will they stack up in the 2021 Fantasy football rankings?
NFLSporting News

Fantasy Football All-Sleeper Team 2021: Top breakouts, undervalued players in rankings

Fantasy football owners love trying to unearth the top sleepers every year. It's in our blood. Highlighting potential breakouts and undervalued players in consensus rankings on your cheat sheet allows you to find these value gems all throughout your draft. As always, we're here to help, and we're happy to present our All-Sleeper Team for 2021. No, this team should not be your Week 1 starting lineup, but these potential steals are worth considering as you roll into the middle and late rounds.
NFLfantasypros.com

Wide Receivers to Avoid (2021 Fantasy Football)

Fantasy Football drafts are fast approaching and August is the time where fantasy owners are checking their analytics and determining which players are overvalued in fantasy football and which players are bargain players. One principle that I adhere to in fantasy football is that there is no healthy player that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy