Cle Elum Weather Forecast
CLE ELUM, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 79 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 68 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
