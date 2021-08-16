Alturas Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

ALTURAS, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight High 97 °F, low 50 °F Windy: 28 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Haze then sunny during the day; while patchy smoke overnight High 82 °F, low 39 °F Windy: 28 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Patchy smoke during the day; while patchy smoke then haze overnight High 78 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 82 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.