Roseau Weather Forecast
ROSEAU, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 95 °F, low 70 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 96 °F, low 70 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 66 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Thursday, August 19
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 86 °F, low 62 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
