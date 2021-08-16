Daily Weather Forecast For Centreville
CENTREVILLE, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 72 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Tuesday, August 17
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 86 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 90 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 89 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
