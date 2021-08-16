Weather Forecast For Mccall
MCCALL, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Smoke during the day; while patchy smoke overnight
- High 89 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Patchy smoke during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 72 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 65 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
