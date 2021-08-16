Weather Forecast For Mccall

MCCALL, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Smoke during the day; while patchy smoke overnight High 89 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 2 to 9 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Patchy smoke during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 72 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 65 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 72 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



