Weather Forecast For Port Gibson
PORT GIBSON, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, August 19
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
