Weather Forecast For Port Gibson

PORT GIBSON, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 90 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 92 °F, low 74 °F Breezy: 0 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 93 °F, low 74 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Thursday, August 19 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 93 °F, low 75 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.