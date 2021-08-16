Parachute Weather Forecast
PARACHUTE, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Sunny then areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 62 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Tuesday, August 17
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 94 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 87 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
