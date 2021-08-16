Quincy Daily Weather Forecast
QUINCY, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Haze
- High 100 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Haze during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 44 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0