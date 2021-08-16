4-Day Weather Forecast For Clay Center
CLAY CENTER, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 67 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 69 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, August 19
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 69 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
