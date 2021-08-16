Kamas Daily Weather Forecast
KAMAS, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Areas of smoke during the day; while patchy smoke overnight
- High 87 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Areas of smoke then patchy smoke during the day; while patchy smoke then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 85 °F, low 51 °F
- 14 mph wind
Wednesday, August 18
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 69 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 66 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
