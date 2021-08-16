Lake Isabella Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
LAKE ISABELLA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Haze during the day; while areas of smoke overnight
- High 105 °F, low 75 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Areas of smoke then sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 100 °F, low 68 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 64 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 66 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
