Colorado City Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
COLORADO CITY, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Haze then areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then haze overnight
- High 98 °F, low 65 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 94 °F, low 64 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 86 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0