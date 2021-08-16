Cancel
Environment

Monday set for rain in Manchester — 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
Manchester News Flash
Manchester News Flash
 5 days ago

(MANCHESTER, GA) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Manchester Monday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Manchester:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fbz8g_0bSxVl4N00

  • Monday, August 16

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 70 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Tuesday, August 17

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 71 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 88 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Manchester News Flash

Manchester News Flash

Manchester, GA
ABOUT

With Manchester News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

