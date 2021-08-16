4-Day Weather Forecast For Orofino
OROFINO, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Smoke then sunny during the day; while areas of smoke overnight
- High 99 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 80 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0