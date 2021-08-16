4-Day Weather Forecast For Orofino

OROFINO, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Smoke then sunny during the day; while areas of smoke overnight High 99 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Chance of Rain Showers High 80 °F, low 56 °F Windy: 18 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 75 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 85 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



