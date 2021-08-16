Iron River Weather Forecast
IRON RIVER, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 88 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
