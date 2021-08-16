Ocean View Daily Weather Forecast
OCEAN VIEW, DE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 86 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
