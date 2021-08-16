Forks Weather Forecast

FORKS, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Chance of light rain during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy fog overnight High 68 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 75 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 1 to 7 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 77 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 76 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



