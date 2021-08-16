Forks Weather Forecast
FORKS, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Chance of light rain during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 68 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
